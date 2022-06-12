Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $724,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 37.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 32.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.48.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIZ stock opened at $173.90 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.01.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

