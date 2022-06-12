Govi (GOVI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million

Govi (GOVI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Govi has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Govi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001286 BTC on major exchanges. Govi has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $254,252.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Govi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00341363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00034541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00438703 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,900,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.