Governor DAO Trading Down 13.3% This Week (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Governor DAO has a market cap of $423,762.62 and $3,255.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00354203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00032328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.14 or 0.00453724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

