Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Update

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the May 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $33.02.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 49,957 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.