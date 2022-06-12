Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 20,576 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,576 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $32,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $172.65 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.22.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

