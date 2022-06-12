Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $49.81 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $49,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.23.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

