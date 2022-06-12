Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,624 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $393.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.82.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.64.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.