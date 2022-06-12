Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $37,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $248.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

