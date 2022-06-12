GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

GTLB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

