GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Update

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GIW remained flat at $$10.04 during trading hours on Friday. GigInternational1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in GigInternational1 in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

