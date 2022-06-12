General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.16.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

