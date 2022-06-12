Gattaca (LON:GATC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66.30 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.81). Approximately 2,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 57,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.80).

The company has a market cap of £20.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98.

Get Gattaca alerts:

About Gattaca (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.