G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $35.12.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.