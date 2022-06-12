Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FUSN stock remained flat at $$3.70 on Friday. 5,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,234. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,119.85% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Valliant sold 11,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $76,881.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,313.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 35,334 shares of company stock valued at $241,861 in the last 90 days. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,070,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 88,719 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.