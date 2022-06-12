Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of FUSN stock remained flat at $$3.70 on Friday. 5,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,234. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,119.85% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,070,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 88,719 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.