freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €27.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.57) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on freenet in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €23.67 ($25.45) on Thursday. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($35.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.00.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

