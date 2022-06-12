Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $24.96 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00336348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00034079 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.00445021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,511,806,122 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

