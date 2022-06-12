Fractal (FCL) Price Hits $0.0301

Fractal (FCL) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $498,829.94 and approximately $47,412.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00354941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00455080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

