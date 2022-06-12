Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Walmart by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $333.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.63.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

