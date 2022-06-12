Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 87 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after buying an additional 841,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,518,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ecolab by 6,563.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.31 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Argus reduced their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

