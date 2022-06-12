Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 384 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 107,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.