Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 104 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $119.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.84. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.74.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

