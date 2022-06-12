Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 206 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

IVW opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

