Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $95.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,972,000 after purchasing an additional 88,623 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,954,000 after buying an additional 40,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after buying an additional 206,424 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

