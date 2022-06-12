FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at SEB Equities

SEB Equities cut shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

NYSE FLNG opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 10.76%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,766 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $10,091,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.