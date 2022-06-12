Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $187.00 at Citigroup

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $205.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.56.

FIVE stock opened at $127.45 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.58. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Five Below by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,153,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

