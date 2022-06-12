Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) & Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Head to Head Analysis

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fission Uranium and Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fission Uranium presently has a consensus target price of $1.45, suggesting a potential upside of 137.70%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Lithium.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fission Uranium and Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$5.43 million ($0.01) -61.00 Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million ($0.01) -23.59

Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.89% -1.83% Lithium N/A -58.13% -35.53%

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Lithium on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada. It also holds interests in the BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; and Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

