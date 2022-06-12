First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 113.2% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 91,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,642. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period.

