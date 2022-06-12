First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 113.2% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTXO traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 91,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,642. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
