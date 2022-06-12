First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the May 15th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FMHI stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $48.48. 45,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.