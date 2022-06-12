First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the May 15th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of FMHI stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $48.48. 45,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $57.76.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.
