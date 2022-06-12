First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 272.8% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAG. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000.

Shares of FTAG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,691. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $35.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

