First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 639,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FEM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 51,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,112. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

