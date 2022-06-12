First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Down 65.7% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $255,000.

FVC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,373. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

