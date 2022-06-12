First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of First Pacific stock remained flat at $$2.11 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,807. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.
First Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)
