First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Pacific stock remained flat at $$2.11 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,807. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

