Filecoin Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00021663 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $261.69 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00327853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00033911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00430015 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 217,832,448 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

