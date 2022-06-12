Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Increased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after buying an additional 3,127,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,967,000 after buying an additional 1,393,600 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,348,000 after buying an additional 1,368,600 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $97.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.14.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

