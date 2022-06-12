Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 28.00 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMBL traded up $15.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7,700.00. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,974.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,041.07. The stock has a market cap of $924 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.50. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 1 year low of $7,605.00 and a 1 year high of $8,400.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $217.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.66 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 25.88%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

