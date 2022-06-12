Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) & Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Head to Head Review

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Select Energy Services and Expro Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Energy Services $764.62 million 1.27 -$42.22 million ($0.16) -53.13 Expro Group $825.76 million 1.72 -$131.89 million ($1.70) -7.64

Select Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group. Select Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Select Energy Services has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Select Energy Services and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Energy Services -1.35% -5.29% -3.96% Expro Group -16.28% -1.72% -1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Select Energy Services and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Energy Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Select Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.41%. Expro Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.08%. Given Expro Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Select Energy Services.

About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent pipeline infrastructure solutions to support oil and gas well development. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of chemicals, water treatment solutions, and services used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, production, pipelines, and well completions, including polymers, viscosity, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies to pressure pumping service companies. This segment also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells and ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

