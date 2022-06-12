Evercore ISI Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $45.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.77.

CVNA stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.60. Carvana has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,760,250 shares of company stock worth $295,965,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

