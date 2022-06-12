Ethereum Push Notification Service Trading Down 13.8% This Week (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $306,876.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

