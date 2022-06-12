Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GMBLP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.69. 3,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.