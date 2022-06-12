Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 840.4% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EBKDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($53.76) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($45.16) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($51.61) to €47.00 ($50.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Shares of EBKDY stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.61. 272,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,131. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5604 per share. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.