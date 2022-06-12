EOS Price Hits $1.07 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003868 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $315.30 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,057,102,723 coins and its circulating supply is 991,879,017 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.