ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €14.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($15.59) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.02) target price on ENI in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €13.23 ($14.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.23. ENI has a 12 month low of €9.38 ($10.09) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.92). The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.