Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EGHSF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

