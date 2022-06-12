EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a one year low of $59.92 and a one year high of $100.23.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,693,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after purchasing an additional 522,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,583,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 924,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 154,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in EnerSys by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after acquiring an additional 137,930 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.