Energi (NRG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $258,298.00

Energi (NRG) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $34.32 million and $258,298.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00184455 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00031949 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,240,235 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.