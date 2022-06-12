Elequin Capital LP Buys Shares of 7,370 VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. VanEck Short Muni ETF comprises 0.1% of Elequin Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMB stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.13.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

