Elequin Capital LP Buys Shares of 7,370 VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMBGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. VanEck Short Muni ETF comprises 0.1% of Elequin Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMB stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.13.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

