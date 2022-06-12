Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Up 250.0% in May

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ELDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 92,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,678. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

