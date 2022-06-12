Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 3,910.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,536,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EMED opened at $0.02 on Friday. Electromedical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
Electromedical Technologies Company Profile
