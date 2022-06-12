Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the May 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE ELAT traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,365. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the second quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the first quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the third quarter worth $640,000.

