Efforce (WOZX) One Day Volume Tops $529,045.00

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Efforce has a total market cap of $51.37 million and approximately $529,045.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Efforce has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efforce coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Efforce Coin Profile

Efforce is a coin. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 coins. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

